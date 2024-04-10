Jason Kelce receives two Emmy nominations for ‘Kelce' documentary

Super Bowl champion. Sexiest Man of the Year finalist. Emmy winner???

The list of accolades for Jason Kelce continues to grow, with the former Philadelphia Eagles center having received two Emmy nominations on Tuesday for his documentary "Kelce."

The Prime Video documentary that gave a behind-the-scenes look at Kelce's life on and off the field during the 2022 season was nominated for outstanding long documentary and outstanding editing at the upcoming 45th Sports Emmy Awards.

It became the streaming platform's most streamed documentary ever in October after premiering amid rumors of his brother, Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs, being in a relationship with Taylor Swift.

On an episode of award-winning podcast "New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce" in October the two brothers discussed the success of the documentary, joking that its record-breaking viewership on the streaming service had nothing to do with Swift and the Swifites who may have tuned in.

"By the way, number one documentary of all time. Did you see that? How crazy is that?" Jason said. "All because of you and me, doesn't have anything to do with this Taylor Swift drama."

Added Travis: "Everybody is just so interested in the family dynamic."

Kylie Kelce is keeping it real. While making an appearance on the "Today" show, the mama of three shared what she hopes her husband Jason Kelce does now that he is officially retired from the NFL.

Also nominated in the Emmy’s outstanding long documentary category is Netflix's "The Deepest Breath," Vimeo on Demand's "Full Circle," Netflix's "The Saint of Second Chances" and Showtime's "Stand."

In the editing category, "Kelce" is nominated alongside YouTube's "Freeride Skiing," HBO's "Hard Knocks: Training Camp with The New York Jets," Netflix's "Under Pressure: The U.S. Women's World Cup Team" and Golf Channel's "Unredeemable."

The Sports Emmy Awards ceremony is on May 21 at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York.

Kelce will look to add yet another trophy to his collection, just weeks after his podcast was named iHeartRadio Podcast of the Year.

The 36-year-old has kept busy since he tearfully announced his retirement from the NFL in March after a 13-year playing career with the Eagles.

He, and his brother, were honored with a bobblehead giveaway in their likeness during a Cleveland Cavaliers game, he threw out the first pitch at a Philadelphia Phillies game, and he made a surprise appearance in the ring at WrestleMania last weekend in Philadelphia.