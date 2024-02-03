Jamie Lee Curtis celebrates 25 years of sobriety with powerful post

Jamie Lee Curtis has reached a major milestone in her sobriety.

The "Halloween" star took to Instagram Saturday to celebrate 25 years of being "clean and sober," and also shared a message for all those struggling with addiction.

"25 years clean and sober. One day at a time. 9,125 of them," Curtis wrote on Instagram. "What's inside, as my old friend Adam sang, is a sense of calm, serenity, purpose and the greatest feeling that I am not alone. That many others share the same disease and solution. For all those struggling with addiction and shame, there are others out here who care. My hand in yours. Our hands in yours. XO JLC"

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Earlier this year, Curtis sat down with "TODAY" to talk about her upcoming milestone, saying: “I’m sober for a long time, long time — almost 25 years. And the best thing I learned last year in recovery was people aren’t pleased when you stop people-pleasing. ... It was as if the greatest sage arrived on me."

“So I’m trying to own it. Isn’t that what life is supposed to be?" Curtis continued. "We grow up, we learn, we do all these things. Now we have to own it. We have to own who we are, be who we are, and be in full acceptance of who we are and what we’re not. And I think that’s the beauty of me right now — owning it."

Curtis has said she developed an addiction to opiates after plastic surgery on her eyes in the 1980s, according to TODAY.com, and then struggled for a decade before getting sober in 1999.

In her same sit-down with "TODAY" on Jan. 16, Curtis also talked about what it has been like for her since turning 65 last November.

"Sixty-five is a moment of reflection and excitement,” Curtis told host Hoda Kotb. “I’m much less hard on myself. I’m very much in acceptance of what I look like and I own what I think and feel. And that, to me, is what maturity is. You own what you think and feel. I say what I mean. I mean what I say. I try not to say it mean. And that’s a way then to grow into my old age.”

Last year, 2023, was also a significant year for Curtis for another reason: She won an Academy Award for her role in "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

Jamie Lee Curtis has won her first Oscar at the 2023 Academy Awards. On Sunday night, the 64-year-old actress won for Best Supporting Actress for her role in "Everything Everywhere All At Once."

In her emotional and teary-eyed acceptance speech, Curtis thanked "the hundreds" of people who helped her along the way.

"I know it looks like I am standing up here by myself, but I am not," Curtis said in the speech. "I am hundreds of people."

She then went on to name people who also worked on the film and helped her throughout her career, before thanking her family after. In particular, she thanked her late parents, Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, who were both actors nominated for Academy Awards themselves.

"And my mother and my father, who were both nominated for Oscars in different categories. I just won an Oscar!" Curtis said.