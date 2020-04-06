Ellen Returns to TV From Her Living Room With a Hopeful Message

Ellen DeGeneres is back on television with a message of gratitude for all those helping others during the coronavirus pandemic and the aim of raising everyone's spirits during a trying time.

DeGeneres, who suspended production of her show on March 13 due to the outbreak, returned on Monday with a show from the living room of her California home.

Ellen DeGeneres is back on television with a message of gratitude for all those helping others during the coronavirus pandemic and the aim of raising everyone's spirits during a trying time.

DeGeneres, who suspended production of her show on March 13 due to the outbreak, returned on Monday with a show from the living room of her California home.

She also gave a shoutout to nurses, doctors, hospital staff, first responders, supermarket employees, truck drivers and everyone else pitching in to help during the pandemic.

And just like how TODAY's Savannah Guthrie put husband Mike Feldman to work behind the scenes while she co-anchored the show from home, DeGeneres had her wife, Portia de Rossi, serve as the director and camera operator.

DeGeneres said she hopes to bring some positive vibes to people during a time when it's really needed.

"I want to spread light where there's shade, I want to bring a glow where it's gloomy, I want to stick a candle where the sun doesn't shine,'' she said. "Hmm, I don't know about that (last) one."

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY:



