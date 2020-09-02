Dwayne ‘The Rock' Johnson, Wife, 2 Daughters Test Positive for COVID-19

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, his wife and their two daughters tested positive for COVID-19, but they are doing well and are "on the other end of it," the actor said Wednesday on Instagram.

"I can tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family," he said.

He said he and his wife, Lauren Hashian, had a rougher time of it than their two small daughters, but they are all doing well now.

"We as a family are good," he said. "… We are no longer contagious and we are, thank God, we are healthy."

He said they got the coronavirus from "close family friends, and they are devastated that it led to them infecting our family."

Johnson urged his fans to take precautions and stay safe.

"Wear your mask. It is a fact, and it is the right thing to do, and it's the responsible thing to do," he said.

His Instagram post included this message:

"Stay disciplined.

Boost your immune system.

Commit to wellness.

Wear your mask.

Protect your family.

Be strict about having people over your house or gatherings.

Stay positive.

And care for your fellow human beings.

Stay healthy, my friends."

The former wrestler was in the news last month when he announced he has acquired the XFL. The 48-year-old Johnson made the announcement last month on Twitter. The price reportedly is $15 million.