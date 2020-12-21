Comedian Eddie Izzard Gets Wave of Support for Using She/Her Pronouns

Comedian Eddie Izzard has received praise and support after explaining on a British show that her pronouns are she/her, NBC News reports.

Izzard appeared on Sky Arts' "Portrait Artist of the Year," a show in which artists paint famous faces to claim the title, and said it was the first time she had asked to be referred to with exclusively she/her pronouns.

"Well, I try to do things that I think are interesting, and this is the first program I've asked if I can be 'she' and 'her.' The transition period," she said.

Fans and social media users appeared to be elated.

"Eddie Izzard. I love her so much. That's it. That's the tweet," activist Charlotte Clymer tweeted.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com