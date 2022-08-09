Brad Pitt Has a ‘S– List' of Actors He'll Never Work With Again, ‘Bullet Train' Co-Star Says

Even in Hollywood, you don't have to love everyone you work with.

For Aaron Taylor-Johnson, there's no question he had a positive experience working alongside Brad Pitt on the new movie "Bullet Train."

"He just wants to bring light and joy into the world and be around people who are there to have a good time," Taylor-Johnson said about Pitt during the Locarno Film Festival, via Variety. "You work with many actors and after a while you start making notes: 'I am definitely not working with this person ever again.' Brad has this list too: the 'good' list and the s--t list."

While Taylor-Johnson isn't naming names, the sentiment certainly isn't enough to make Pitt step away from acting.

After telling GQ Magazine in June that he considers himself to be on his "last leg" of his career, Pitt shut down any rumors of retirement to E! News on Aug. 1.

"I'm so sorry I said that," he told Daily Pop's Francesca Amiker before explaining his comments. "I just see it as like, there's child to young adult, there's young adult to middle-age. And then, you get over that hump of middle-age, and it's kinda downhill from there. And I was just saying I'm over that hump."

Besides, Pitt's experience working on "Bullet Train" extends far beyond his scenes with Taylor-Johnson. The actor was also quick to praise co-star Sandra Bullock.

"She will drop anything to come to my aid," Pitt said of his pal. After playing a small part in her recent movie "The Lost City" earlier this year, the actor said it was great to "cross-pollinate each other's films."

"And now, contractually, I'm going to do only Sandy Bullock films," he joked. "You heard it here."

Safe to say she's on the good list.