Barbie Unveils its First-Ever Doll with Hearing Aids

Since 2016, Barbie has been striving to become more inclusive by adding Barbie dolls with different body shapes and conditions. Now, Barbie is adding a brand new doll to its roster, one with a hearing aid.

Mattel

In addition to a doll with a hearing aid, Mattel's Fashionistas line will include a Ken doll with vitiligo, a Barbie with a prosthetic leg, and dolls with a variety of different hairstyles.

Ready to make waves? 🌊🕶️ Dip into new #Barbie Fashion Dolls – our most diverse and inclusive doll line, offering a variety of skin tones, eye colors, hair colors and textures, body types, disabilities, and fashions, to inspire even more stories! https://t.co/k2mKw8VhG8 pic.twitter.com/voglMMZgvE — Barbie (@Barbie) May 11, 2022

"It's important for kids to see themselves reflected in the product and to encourage play with dolls that don't resemble them to help them understand and celebrate the importance of inclusion," Mattel Executive Vice President Lisa McKnight said in a statement.

The new dolls will be available for purchase in June.