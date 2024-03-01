Steph Curry

Ayesha and Steph Curry are expecting their fourth child

The duo revealed on Friday that they are having a fourth baby.

By Julia Elbaba

Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry
Getty

Ayesha Curry had a special launch to announce her pregnancy with baby No. 4. 

The actor and cookbook author revealed on Friday that she and her husband, NBA star Steph Curry, are expecting a fourth child with a dazzling photoshoot and cover for her magazine, Sweet July. The cover of the magazine’s first digital issue is titled “The Village Issue.” 

“Sweet July Magazine's first digital issue explores the gamut of our most cherished relationships,” the Instagram post is captioned. "The Village Issue, an appropriate theme for Founder Ayesha Curry who excitedly announces her growing family. Through recipes, reflections and community roundups, we’re spotlighting the indelible impact of chosen family.”

The Golden State Warriors legend Steph, has the same picture on his Instagram feed alongside the words "@ayeshacurry Vol. 4 ❤️👀😍.”

How many kids do Ayesha and Steph Curry have?

Ayesha and Steph Curry are already parents to three children: girls Riley, 11, and Ryan, 8, as well as son Canon, 6.

Steph Curry
