Margot Kidder, who starred as 'Lois Lane' the Christopher Reeve "Superman" films, died Sunday. She was 69.

Margot Kidder, who for a certain generation of moviegoers will first and foremost always be thought of as 'Lois Lane,' died Sunday at her home. Her death was first reported by TMZ and later confirmed by other several news outlets. Kidder's cause of death is unknown at this time. Kidder was 69 years old.

Check back for updates on this breaking story.