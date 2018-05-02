'Law and Order' Actress Diane Neal Seeks New York House Seat - NBC 10 Philadelphia
'Law and Order' Actress Diane Neal Seeks New York House Seat

Seven candidates are vying for the Democratic nomination, but Neal is running as an independent

Published 4 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

    WireImage
    Diane Neal during FX's "Rescue Me" New York Screening at Loews Lincoln Square Theaters in New York City, New York, United States. Neal announced she's entering the political arena.

    Former "Law and Order" actress Diane Neal is seeking a new gig as representative of a sprawling congressional district in upstate New York.

    The 42-year-old actress, who portrayed Assistant District Attorney Casey Novak on "Law and Order: SVU," is launching her active campaign Wednesday for the 19th Congressional District. She has lived there for four years and announced her independent candidacy in February.

    The district north of the New York City metro region is a key battleground in the November midterm elections. First-term incumbent Rep. John Faso is one of six Republican House members targeted in New York by the Democratic Party, and the Republican National Committee is determined to defend his seat.

    Seven candidates are vying for the Democratic nomination, but Neal is running as an independent.

