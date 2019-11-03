Latin American Astrologer Walter Mercado Dies at 87

Puerto Rican astrologer Walter Mercado Salinas died on Saturday at the age of 87. Mercado had a prolific career as an actor, dancer and writer.

Puerto Rican astrologer Walter Mercado Salinas died Saturday night at the Hospital Auxilio Mutuo in San Juan, Omar Matos, a family spokesperson confirmed to Telemundo Puerto Rico.

Matos indicated that the cause of death was due in part to "apparent renal failure" around 9 p.m.

During the month of October, it came to be known that Mercado Salinas, born March 9th, 1932, was in a delicate state of health.

This week, the "Dando Candela" presenter, Fernan Vélex, said Mercado had secluded himself in the hospital in San Juan, but was in stable condition and was showing slight improvement.

The multifaceted artist performed as an actor, dancer, writer and televised figure reaching worldwide success.

From 2010, he changed his name to Shanti Ananda, after losing rights to his name following a legal battle with his ex-manager.

