2 Years After Tragic Accident, Broadway Star Ruthie Ann Miles Welcomes Baby Girl

Two years after a tragic accident killed her 4-year-old daughter Abigail and unborn child, Broadway star Ruthie Ann Miles welcomed a baby girl whose name has an extra special meaning: Hope.

The Tony award-winner announced she welcomed a daughter, Hope Elizabeth, in an Instagram post she shared Saturday. Her daughter was apparently born in April, carrying on a family tradition.

"3 generations of April Babies," Miles wrote, alongside a photo of Hope's feet.

Miles and her husband, Jonathan Blumenstein, shared the happy news of her pregnancy in March, prompting heartfelt messages of love and congratulations from the Broadway community.

"We'd like to announce our very happy news: We are expecting another child this spring!" Miles wrote on Instagram and Twitter. "Thank you especially to the many of you who supported us in the aftermath of the crash, continually lifted us up in prayer, doused us with Love, encouraged us, let us be & grieve these two years....and now rejoice with us in this new life."

In March 2018, another driver crashed into a car carrying Miles, who was 7 months pregnant, along with her daughter, Abigail, Miles' friend Lauren Lew, and Lew's 1-year-old son, Joshua. Both children died as a result of the crash. Two months later, Miles lost her unborn child, who she had planned to name Sophia.

"We know Abigail Joy and Sophia would have loved being big sisters and are loving watching their family grow," she said in March.

Miles took time to grieve after the accident and returned to the stage in August 2018 to reprise her Tony award-winning role in "The King and I."

Baby Hope's arrival prompted plenty of celebratory messages from Broadway stars and fans around the world who agreed that Hope is exactly what the world needs right now.

"Ruthie!!!!! Oh my goodness!!!" wrote Laura Benanti. "My heart is bursting for you! May god bless you all."

