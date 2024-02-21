WATCH: How discrimination at the VA impacted generations of Black veterans 

NBC10’s Black Employee Network will hold a panel Wednesday afternoon on how discrimination at the Department of Veterans Affairs led to a loss of generational wealth for more than a million Black veterans.

The VA disproportionately denied benefits to Black veterans over their white counterparts, according to recent data. From VA home loans to health benefits and education, the systemic denial created a wealth gap for over a million Black veterans. This panel discusses the American dream deferred for Black veterans and how it impacted generations.

Meet the Press moderator and former NBC10 reporter Kristen Welker will introduce the event while Dyanne Glass, the Project Manager Assistant for Military & Veteran Affairs as well as NBC10’s Lucy Bustamante will moderate.

The panel will feature the following participants:

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Elder Edward O DuBose - National Chairman NAACP Armed Services and Veterans Affairs Committee Administrator

Joe Geeter - Montford Point Marines, Veterans Service Organization

Jimmy White - Travis Mannion Fellow, Bush Scholar

Caron LeNoir-Kelly - Army/Navy veteran, Military Veteran Fellow at NBC10

Khalil Watts - Army Veteran, NBC10 producer trainee

You can watch the entire panel starting at 1 p.m. in the video embedded on top of this article.