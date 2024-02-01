In celebration of Black History Month, NBC10 has launched “Discover Black Heritage,” a series focused on highlighting the richly diverse stories, various voices and perspectives of Black heritage in the Philadelphia region and beyond.

NBC10 will air the following stories this month as well as a half-hour special. Click on the images below for more information on the featured groups, organizations and artists.

Black Art

At NBC10, we celebrate the power and evolution of storytelling with a campaign that recognizes the impactful voices of storytellers. In the first segment of our "Discover Black Heritage" series, NBC10's Leah Uko takes us into the world of art through the eyes of a father and son duo. Kyle and his father Alonzo Adams are both artists with a tremendous eye for detail. Their art depicts Black people in a way that encapsulates the history and beauty of Black people in America.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

NBC10's Leah Uko takes us into the world of art through the eyes of a father and son duo. Kyle and his father Alonzo Adams are both artists with a tremendous eye for detail. Their art depicts Black people in a way that encapsulates the history and beauty of Black people in America.

Black in Tech

NBC10’s Johnny Archer takes us into the world of tech through the eyes of young people eager to learn. Black Tech Philly is equipping young people in Philadelphia with the tools and resources to pursue careers in digital and technology. Through their program, students can learn coding, the ins and outs of computer programming and computer science in an environment that nurtures their growth and curiosity for technology.

Black Maternal Health

NBC10 Morning News Anchor Erin Coleman sheds light on the growing number of Black women who are choosing to have their babies in non-traditional ways such as home births, and birthing centers, instead of going to the hospital. In this piece, our viewers will learn why this is trending up and why mothers feel more comfortable taking their births into their own hands.

Black Safety

A Southwest Philly program is working to keep kids off the street and combat gun violence through carpentry. NBC10's Aaron Baskerville has the story.

NBC10's Aaron Baskerville shows us a local organization that's working to combat gun violence by offering job and training opportunities for teenagers.

Black Fashion

Philly Live’s Aunyea Lachelle dives into the world of fashion with the Graham family. From designing for the biggest stars in Hollywood to runway shows at New York Fashion Week, the Graham family truly does it all. We'll show you how they're also making a difference in our community while inspiring the next generation of designers.