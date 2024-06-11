Battleground Politics

Voters in Philly and NJ talk Biden, Trump, economy, abortion, Israel-Hamas War

Voters at a Biden event in Philly and a Trump event at the Jersey Shore spoke about the economy, the Israel-Hamas War and abortion

President Joe Biden recently visited Girard College, a Philadelphia boarding school, as his campaign launched an initiative to reach out to Black voters. About three weeks before that, former President Donald Trump held a rally in Wildwood, New Jersey. For the latest episode of Battleground Politics, NBC10’s Lauren Mayk spoke to voters at both events about various issues, including the economy, the Israel-Hamas War, abortion and more.

Here's a full breakdown of the episode:

1:05 – Voter discusses why she supports Joe Biden

1:50 – Challenges that President Biden faces 

2:35 – Biden’s handling of the Israel-Hamas War

3:47 – Voter discusses what she wants to see more of from Biden

5:16 – Philly pastor shares his thoughts on President Biden

6:04 – Pastor speaks on his congregation’s political views

7:19 – Reaching Black voters in the Philly area

9:29 – Voters discuss whether or not Trump can win NJ

10:42 – Trump supporters talk the issues that are most important to them

11:39 – Trump supporters discuss abortion

13:33 – Trump supporters discuss their political involvement

14:51 – Trump supporters on the GOP and abortion rights 

You can subscribe to Battleground Politics on Apple, Google, Spotify, or wherever else you get your favorite podcasts. You can also watch or listen to every episode right here on NBC10.com, the NBC10 YouTube channel, and in rotation on our streaming channels.

Subscribe to Battleground Politics anywhere you get your podcasts: Spotify | Amazon Music | Apple Podcasts | Google Play (soon) | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube

