Battleground Politics

Pa. Sen. Bob Casey talks the economy, Medicare, abortion and more

Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey discussed the economy, social security, abortion and more in an interview with NBC10's Lauren Mayk

By Lauren Mayk and David Chang

Pennsylvania’s Senate race is one of the most-watched in the country. Senator Bob Casey, a Democrat, is facing Republican Dave McCormick. NBC10’s Lauren Mayk invited both candidates to speak with her. Sen. Casey is the first to accept. He spoke with Lauren following a West Philadelphia campaign event and covered a wide range of topics, including the economy, Medicare, abortion, immigration, aid for Israel and the situation in Gaza. Editor’s Note: The interview took place before the death of Hamas leader Yahwa Sinwar was confirmed.

Here’s a full breakdown of the episode:

:43 – The economy, high prices and ‘greedflation’

2:43 – Social security and Medicare

5:05 – Abortion and women’s health care

6:49 – Immigration and the border

9:33 – Israel-Hamas war

You can subscribe to Battleground Politics on Apple, Google, Spotify, or wherever else you get your favorite podcasts. You can also watch or listen to every episode right here on NBC10.com, the NBC10 YouTube channel, and in rotation on our streaming channels.

Subscribe to Battleground Politics anywhere you get your podcasts: Spotify | Amazon Music | Apple Podcasts | Google Play (soon) | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube

