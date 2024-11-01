Decision 2024

‘Crooked and Obscene' tour brings 43-foot naked Donald Trump statue to Philly

A 43-foot statue of a naked Donald Trump was spotted along 3700 Kensington Avenue in Philadelphia, as part of the 'Crooked and Obscene' Tour

By David Chang

A giant statue of a naked Donald Trump was spotted in the Juniata section of Philadelphia.

SkyForce10 flew over the massive marionette along 3700 Kensington Avenue on Thursday, Oct. 31.

The statue – which stands 43-feet-tall and weighs around 6,000 pounds -- is part of the “Crooked and Obscene” Tour, described by a spokesperson as "an independent art project dedicated to fostering public discourse through provocative installations."

“By merging bold visuals with political commentary, the tour encourages critical thinking and engagement with contemporary issues affecting society today," the spokesperson wrote.

The statue’s tour included previous stops in Las Vegas, Nevada, Phoenix, Arizona, Madison, Wisconsin, and Detroit, Michigan.

