Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor and Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate John Fetterman is recovering after suffering a stroke, he announced Sunday.

In a statement, Fetterman said he was hospitalized on Friday due to not feeling well. He then learned he suffered a stroke that was caused by a clot from his “heart being in an A-fib rhythm for too long.”

“The amazing doctors here were able to quickly and completely remove the clot, reversing the stroke, they got my heart under control as well,” Fetterman wrote. “It's a good reminder to listen to your body and be aware of the signs.”

Fetterman said he is feeling much better and that he didn’t suffer any “cognitive damage.” He is currently staying at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“They’re keeping me here for now for observation, but I should be out of here sometime soon,” Fetterman wrote. “The doctors have assured me that I’ll be able to get back on the trail, but first I need to take a minute, get some rest, and recover.”

Fetterman and his wife Gisele Barreto Fetterman also released a video from the hospital.

On Friday, I wasn’t feeling well, so I went to the hospital to get checked out.



I didn’t want to go – I didn’t think I had to – but @giselefetterman insisted, and as usual, she was right.



The good news is I’m feeling much better + I’m well on my way to a full recovery. pic.twitter.com/WQ5X6QgQen — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) May 15, 2022

Fetterman has positioned himself as the choice for liberal voters in a four-way race in this week’s Democratic primary in Pennsylvania. A poll from Monmouth University last month showed he had the “very likely” support of 44% of Democratic voters and he was leading fellow Democratic candidates U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb, a congressman from western Pennsylvania, Philadelphia state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta and activist and Jenkintown borough councilor Alexandria Khalil.

Whoever wins their party's nomination in the May 17 primary will face off in the November general election to replace outgoing U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, a Republican who is resigning after two terms.

For all the candidates, issues and important dates that voters should know about in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, go to NBC10's Decision 2022 page. You'll find tools to help you navigate the midterm elections, including when to vote and who will be on your ballots in the primaries and November general elections.