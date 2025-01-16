Meet ‘Saquon Barky' and other rescue dogs representing Pennsylvania in Puppy Bowl

The Super Bowl is just under a month away, but football fans and animal lovers alike are already gearing up for another must-watch event, the Puppy Bowl.

The annual three-hour event will feature 142 rescue puppies from 80 shelters across 40 states -- and two countries -- including Pennsylvania.

With more puppies than ever before, the Puppy Bowl will highlight all of the dogs' journeys from birth to adoption and how the rescues and shelters are working to help animals find their forever homes.

Here are some adorable photos of the Pennsylvania pups competing on "Team Ruff" in this year's event, including the one and only Saquon Barky.

Providence Animal Center

Saquon Barky

Doodle

Animal Friends

Centaur

Brandywine Valley SPCA

Erika

Mindy

Sadie

Humane Society of Harrisburg Area

Aurelia

Paws Across Pittsburgh

Sully

Franco

Mercury

Phoenix Animal Rescue

Paralee

Winston

Puppy Bowl will be simulcast across Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS, truTV, Max, and Discovery+ on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025 at 2 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

"Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl serves as an annual pop culture programming event that continues to expand in reach, awareness and of course, puppies, every year," said Howard Lee, Chief Creative Officer of U.S. Networks and President of Discovery Networks. "Win or lose, Puppy Bowl XXI will have the cutest players in the game on Sunday, February 9 and will inspire families across the country to adopt a new furry friend."