Philadelphia Eagles

Meet ‘Saquon Barky' and other rescue dogs representing Pennsylvania in Puppy Bowl

Here are the adorable shelter dogs from Pennsylvania ready to take the Puppy Bowl field, including one named after a star running back for the Philadelphia Eagles

By Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Super Bowl is just under a month away, but football fans and animal lovers alike are already gearing up for another must-watch event, the Puppy Bowl.

The annual three-hour event will feature 142 rescue puppies from 80 shelters across 40 states -- and two countries -- including Pennsylvania.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

With more puppies than ever before, the Puppy Bowl will highlight all of the dogs' journeys from birth to adoption and how the rescues and shelters are working to help animals find their forever homes.

Here are some adorable photos of the Pennsylvania pups competing on "Team Ruff" in this year's event, including the one and only Saquon Barky.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Providence Animal Center

Saquon Barky
Doodle

Animal Friends

Centaur

Brandywine Valley SPCA

Erika
Mindy
Sadie

Humane Society of Harrisburg Area

Aurelia

Paws Across Pittsburgh

Sully
Franco
Mercury

Phoenix Animal Rescue

Paralee
Winston

Puppy Bowl will be simulcast across Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS, truTV, Max, and Discovery+ on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025 at 2 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

Critter Corner

Stories about animals.

Massachusetts 44 mins ago

WATCH: Man and dog rescued after falling through ice on lake

Philadelphia Zoo Jan 14

Here's how you can take an exclusive tour of the Philadelphia Zoo this January

"Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl serves as an annual pop culture programming event that continues to expand in reach, awareness and of course, puppies, every year," said Howard Lee, Chief Creative Officer of U.S. Networks and President of Discovery Networks. "Win or lose, Puppy Bowl XXI will have the cutest players in the game on Sunday, February 9 and will inspire families across the country to adopt a new furry friend." 

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia EaglesPhiladelphiacritter cornerEagles
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us