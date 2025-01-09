A beloved resident at the Cape May County Zoo has died from health complication

A loved resident at the Cape May County Zoo has died, according to officials at the zoo.

A Red Panda named David Bowie died on Thursday, Jan. 9 due to a health complication, staff at the zoo explained.

A veterinarian equivalent of an autopsy was conducted and found that David Bowie suffered from a condition called mesenteric torsion, staff said. The condition is fatal and causes the intestines of an animal twist.

According to staff at the zoo, the red panda loved eating craisins and was really good at solving puzzle feeders, even though he would cheat sometimes by flipping the puzzle.

The red panda will be remembered as a visitor favorite and as a sweet animal who loved attention.