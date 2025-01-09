critter corner

A beloved resident at the Cape May County Zoo has died from health complication

David Bowie, the red panda, at the Cape May County Zoo died on Thursday, Jan. 9 from mesenteric torsion

By Emily Rose Grassi

A red panda at the Cape May County Zoo has died.
Cape May County Zoo

A loved resident at the Cape May County Zoo has died, according to officials at the zoo.

A Red Panda named David Bowie died on Thursday, Jan. 9 due to a health complication, staff at the zoo explained.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

A veterinarian equivalent of an autopsy was conducted and found that David Bowie suffered from a condition called mesenteric torsion, staff said. The condition is fatal and causes the intestines of an animal twist.

According to staff at the zoo, the red panda loved eating craisins and was really good at solving puzzle feeders, even though he would cheat sometimes by flipping the puzzle.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The red panda will be remembered as a visitor favorite and as a sweet animal who loved attention.

This article tagged under:

critter cornerNew JerseyCape May County
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us