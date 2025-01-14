Here's how you can take an exclusive tour of the Philadelphia Zoo this January

Ever dreamed about having an entire zoo to yourself? Well, now you can, thanks to Philadelphia Zoo's new program, “Key to the Zoo: Premium Insider Tours."

During the month of January, while the zoo is in "hibernation" mode and closed to the public, you have a chance to visit and have all 42 acres to yourself while zoo experts take you behind the scenes to learn about the zoo's animals, history, and conservation work.

You have the option to pick from two unique new tour options: Conservation in Action and History at America's First Zoo.

The first tour -- Conservation in Action -- will include a behind-the-scenes experience where you can get up close and personal with the animals and learn about their individual personalities from the keepers themselves. Tickets will also include lunch with a Zoo's Animal Care Team member to discuss their experiences saving wildlife worldwide. You will even receive a one-of-a-kind gift created by one of the animals.

If you choose the second tour option -- History at America's First Zoo -- you will have the opportunity to learn how the Zoo is working to save wildlife, all while being immersed in the historic grounds and structures of America's First Zoo. Organizers said each tour will be unique, but every tour will include a visit inside the historic Solitude building.

Tours will be held Saturday, Jan. 18, and Sunday, Jan. 26, with the Conservation in Action tours held from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and the History at America’s First Zoo tours from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Conservation in Action tickets are $500, while tickets for History at America’s First Zoo are $150. A limited number of tickets are available.

For more information and to secure your tickets, visit www.philadelphiazoo.org/premium-tours.