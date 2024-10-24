The bear exhibit at the Philadelphia Zoo is getting a $20 million makeover

The Philadelphia Zoo announced its largest transformative project in over 10 years.

Zoo officials and city leaders held a news conference Thursday morning to share that work will begin to update and expand Bear Country.

The $20 million project will break ground in 2025, and the new Bear Country is expected to open in spring of 2026.

“Philadelphia Zoo has provided a unique and innovative experience with wildlife that can change lives,” says President and CEO, Dr. Jo-Elle Mogerman. “This state-of-the-art exhibit will not only transform our campus and give our guests brand new ways to see and interact with our bears with the addition of a brand-new habitat and Zoo360 trail, but it will enhance the conservation work we can do to protect endangered bears around the world.”

The renovations include:

A Zoo360 exploration trail that will allow the bears to rotate through all habitats

A third habitat to expand space for bears and aid in the Zoo’s breeding program

An additional off-exhibit habitat to aid in the rearing of cubs

New water features, landscaping, and the removal of moats to add space to the bears’ habitats

Water features will include recirculating water to help the Zoo achieve sustainability goals

Additional opportunities for animal keepers to set up behavioral enrichment

Glass viewing areas to allow guests to come nose-to-nose with the bears

New areas to allow guests to watch keeper training with bears

Improved structural designs for the Zoo’s animal keepers to facilitate efficient care

“The Zoo is more than just a destination for all families. It’s a safe place, as well as an educational and inspiring place that brings people together and moves them to act on behalf of wildlife,” said Mayor Cherelle L. Parker. “We are proud to support this reimagined exhibit at our Philadelphia Zoo, and we’re excited for people in the city and region to experience it.”

According to officials, when construction begins, the Zoo’s three bears will move to other AZA-accredited facilities. Sloth bears Bhalu and Kayla are expected to return to the Zoo once construction is complete. Andean bear Sinchi has been paired with another female and will remain at another zoo.

Also during construction, the Zoo’s colony of Humboldt penguins will also be temporarily relocated to another AZA-accredited facility, and the flamboyance of flamingos will be relocated to a habitat south of McNeil Avian Center.

For more information, visit philadelphiazoo.org.