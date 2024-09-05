Philadelphia Zoo

Adorable photos: Red-tailed monkey born at Philadelphia Zoo

By Cherise Lynch

Philadelphia Zoo

Oh, baby! The Philadelphia Zoo is celebrating the birth of a red-tailed monkey, and his photos are adorable.

Zoo officials said the baby boy — whose name is Khari — was born to mom Lulu and dad Ahnmom on Aug. 8.

Officials said red-tailed monkeys and black and white colobus are two species the zoo actively works to conserve in nature through their partnership with the New Nature Foundation (NNF).

NNF protects habitats for countless species like red-tailed monkeys in Western Uganda, according to officials.

"The baby continues to look healthy, and we're thankful for our animal and vet team for providing exceptional care." the zoo said in a social media post.

Khari is now visible to guests and can be seen daily at the zoo's Primate Passage.

For more information about Khari and other animals, visit philadelphiazoo.org.

