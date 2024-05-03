Philadelphia Zoo welcomes critically endangered western lowland gorilla

The Philadelphia Zoo has announced the arrival of Patty, an 11-year-old female western lowland gorilla.

Zoo officials said Patty came to the zoo on an Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan breeding recommendation with the zoo’s silverback, Motuba, to ensure the survival of this species and maintain a genetically diverse population.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature considers western lowland gorillas critically endangered. They are threatened by various factors, including habitat destruction.

Patty was born in 2013 at Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago. With her former family, Patty played and helped care for younger members of the group, which showed positive signs she will be a great mom one day, zoo officials said.

Want to meet Patty? You can now see her regularly at the PECO Primate Reserve.

The Philadelphia Zoo is now home to five gorillas: male Motuba, females Honi, Kira, and Patty, and an adolescent female Amani.

“Patty is a wonderful addition to our western lowland gorilla troop,” said the Andrew J. Baker Curator of Primates and Small Mammals Michael Stern. “Philadelphia Zoo has a rich history of successful gorilla births, and we are hopeful to see new offspring in the future as we continue our important work protecting and advocating for this critically endangered species. Our keeper team says Patty is confident and super smart.”

For more information visit philadelphiazoo.org.