Pennsylvania drivers urged to remain alert on roads during deer breeding season

It's officially fall, which means it's also deer's breeding season.

Officials in Pennsylvania are urging drivers to slow down and stay alert because deer are becoming increasingly more active this time of year.

PennDOT said deer are nocturnal feeders and can be mostly seen between sunset and sunrise. They pay less attention and become bolder as they move around trying to seek mates from October through December.

When the animals are active, they are more likely to dart into the road, increasing the risk of a costly and potentially deadly collision.

PennDOT officials said it's important to:

Slow down and use caution, particularly where deer crossing signs are posted and increase following distance between vehicles

Make young drivers aware of increased deer movement

Be especially watchful during morning and evening hours when wildlife is most active

Exercise caution when one deer crosses a roadway. Since deer often travel in small herds, one deer will usually be followed by others

Always wear your seat belt

Never drive impaired

Turn on your headlights if your wipers are on — it's the law.

According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, in the 10-year period from 2013-2022, almost 1,900 people nationwide were killed in crashes involving animals, including 113 in Pennsylvania.

PennDOT Deer-Related Crash Data for 2023

PA County 2023 Deer-Related Crashes 2023 Deer-Related Fatalities Bucks County 171 2 Chester County 166 1 Delaware County 48 5 Montgomery County 167 1 Philadelphia County 5 1 5-county TOTAL 557 10 PA STATE TOTAL 4,861 19

This week alone, two motorcyclists were killed just a day apart after both men collided with a deer in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania.

PennDOT officials said if a dead deer presents an obvious safety hazard on state roadways, motorists can call 1-800-FIX-ROAD to have the deer removed.