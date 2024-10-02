Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania drivers urged to remain alert on roads during deer breeding season

By Cherise Lynch

A young elk is about the cross a road in Yellowstone National Park
It's officially fall, which means it's also deer's breeding season.

Officials in Pennsylvania are urging drivers to slow down and stay alert because deer are becoming increasingly more active this time of year.

PennDOT said deer are nocturnal feeders and can be mostly seen between sunset and sunrise. They pay less attention and become bolder as they move around trying to seek mates from October through December.

When the animals are active, they are more likely to dart into the road, increasing the risk of a costly and potentially deadly collision.

PennDOT officials said it's important to:

  • Slow down and use caution, particularly where deer crossing signs are posted and increase following distance between vehicles
  • Make young drivers aware of increased deer movement
  • Be especially watchful during morning and evening hours when wildlife is most active
  • Exercise caution when one deer crosses a roadway. Since deer often travel in small herds, one deer will usually be followed by others
  • Always wear your seat belt
  • Never drive impaired
  • Turn on your headlights if your wipers are on — it's the law.

According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, in the 10-year period from 2013-2022, almost 1,900 people nationwide were killed in crashes involving animals, including 113 in Pennsylvania.

PennDOT Deer-Related Crash Data for 2023

PA County2023 Deer-Related Crashes2023 Deer-Related Fatalities
Bucks County1712
Chester County1661
Delaware County485
Montgomery County1671
Philadelphia County51
5-county TOTAL55710
PA STATE TOTAL4,86119

This week alone, two motorcyclists were killed just a day apart after both men collided with a deer in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania.

PennDOT officials said if a dead deer presents an obvious safety hazard on state roadways, motorists can call 1-800-FIX-ROAD to have the deer removed.

