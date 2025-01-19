One homeowner in Montgomery County was left searching their home and asking, "hoo's there?"

A barred owl recently snuck into a house in Lower Merion Township, according to the police department.

Officials took to social media to share that the owl got in through the house's chimney and warned that animals will be searching for a place to keep warm during these cold days.

The feathered house guest was ultimately captured by an officer and released back outside where, police said, it flew off to find proper shelter.

Officials with the Lower Merion Police Department are urging all homeowners to have a chimney cap and that wildlife can't sneak into your home.