Friday warm-up leads to plummeting temperatures this weekend

By NBC10 First Alert Weather Team

NBC Universal, Inc.

Friday offers a break with some sunshine and seasonable temperatures in the low 40s. It won’t last as precipitation chances return this weekend.

More chances for snow, chilly rain and the coldest temperatures our region has dealt with in many years are on the way.

It’s a classic January mix of snow, rain and bitter cold, so stay tuned for updates and do your best to stay warm.

Here's your guide:

A couple chances for showers, snow this weekend – including during Eagles’ playoff game – but nothing is certain ☔❄️

On Saturday afternoon a chilly light rain moves in. While it might start as snowflakes in the Lehigh Valley, it’ll quickly transition to rain with little to no accumulation. Rainfall totals look to be minimal, with most locations getting around a tenth of an inch.

Sunday’s forecast is trickier, as a system offshore might swing close enough to bring light snow in the afternoon, possibly impacting the Philadelphia Eagles divisional round playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams if everything aligns just right, but there’s still a chance it stays offshore entirely.

Meteorologist Bill Henley call Sunday's system it a "wildcard."

"A system passing offshore might come close enough to bring some light snow in the afternoon and into the evening, but it does not look impressive," Bill said. "If it happens, the shore could see about an inch, with just a dusting closer to Philly — maybe just enough to keep the Eagles’ game interesting." 

Map shows potential of Sunday snow in the Philadelphia region.

Stay tuned for any possible snow totals Sunday as the forecast comes into focus in the days ahead.

Pipe-freezing chill: the coldest temperatures of winter so far 🥶

The real story starts Monday as an Arctic blast moves in, bringing the coldest air in years.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day turns blustery with highs Monday likely to only reach the middle 20s and wind chills in the lower teens.

Just check out how cold it will be by Tuesday morning as temps throughout the region will feel well below freezing.

Map shows chilly temps on the morning of Jan. 21, 2025.

Brutal cold is still expected Tuesday and Wednesday as lows will drop into the single digits, with highs struggling to hit 18.

The last time it got this cold was Christmas Eve 2022. This is the kind of cold that can freeze pipes, so it’s wise to prepare now if that’s been an issue for you before.

We’ll stay below freezing from Sunday night through Friday morning. So, get ready to bundle up and stay warm.

Protect your pipes from freezing

Pipes at the Surflight Theater froze and then burst just before Christmas leaving thousands of dollars of damage. NBC10 Jersey Shore Bureau reporter Ted Greenberg has more on what you can do to protect your home during these cold days. 

With this wave of dangerously cold weather coming next week, now is a good time to make sure your pipes are protecting from freezing.

In order to protect your home, some tips to avoid pipes freezing include:

  • Insulating unheated areas
  • Covering pipes that are exposed
  • Opening bathroom and kitchen cabinet doors to let warm air flow in

