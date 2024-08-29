New Jersey man indicted on animal cruelty charges after over 150 animals seized from his home

A New Jersey man has been indicted on animal cruelty charges after over 150 animals were seized from his residence last year.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that Jeffrey Finlay, 56, of Brick Township, was indicted by a Grand Jury sitting in Ocean County on 149 counts of Animal Cruelty.

On May 4, 2023, officials said officers of the Brick Township Police Department responded to a residence on Mantoloking Road after Finlay himself requested assistance with removing an excessive number of animals from his home.

Officers found approximately 157 cats and three dogs inside the home, officials said. Over the course of 24 hours, the animals were removed and transferred for treatment and evaluation at Northern and Southern Ocean County Animal Facilities.

Then, on June 5, 2023, officials said the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office and Brick Township Police Department received the final veterinary reports from the Ocean County Health Department regarding the animals and it was reported that 25 cats needed to be euthanized and 4 cats suffered serious bodily injury as a result of Finlay's failure to provide necessary care for them.

Finlay was charged with animal cruelty on June 11, 2023, and a warrant was issued for his arrest, according to officials. Days later, on June 14, he surrendered himself to Brick Township Police Headquarters.

Officials said Finlay was processed, transported to the Ocean County Jail, and released as a consequence of New Jersey Bail Reform.