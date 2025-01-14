More than two months after her dog was stolen at a Philadelphia Target, the mother of a Philadelphia Eagles player reunited with her beloved pet thanks to help from the public.

Tralee Hale-Ringo, the mother of Eagles cornerback Kelee Ringo, told NBC10 she was with her 10-year-old Shih Tzu named Molly inside the Target store on 2701 Castor Avenue back on Monday, Oct. 28, around 9 p.m. when she had to go to the bathroom.

“I usually put her in the cart when I go and walk around the store but this particular day, we were just walking in, I was working with her, she does stay right by my heel," Hale-Ringo said. "She’s smarter than she is cute and I just got in the door and then quick had to use the restroom. Again, it’s never happened before."

The mother of Philadelphia Eagles player Kelee Ringo says her beloved Shih Tzu was stolen from a Philadelphia Target store in October and is offering a $1,000 reward for her dog's return. She told NBC10's Tim Furlong the dog helped her get through her battle with breast cancer.

When Hale-Ringo stepped out of the bathroom, her dog was gone.

"She just accidentally didn’t clear the door," she said. "I never questioned that theft would happen.”

Surveillance video released by Philadelphia Police on Dec. 3, 2024, showed four people taking Molly from the store. The dog was last seen in the area of 2800 Aramingo Avenue.

The Philadelphia Police Department released surveillance video of suspects who are wanted in connection to a dog being stolen from a woman inside a Port Richmond Target.

Hale-Ringo said Molly helped her get through her battle with breast cancer. She also told NBC10 the dog was dressed in a costume at the time of the theft.

“She had on her blue and white dress. She has her nails done. She wears jewelry. She has a pink top knot dyed and a pink tail for breast cancer awareness and she has just been by my side for the past ten years,” she said.

Hale-Ringo told NBC10 that after the surveillance video surfaced, someone recognized Molly at a New Jersey Wawa and contacted police.

“That just started the ball rolling on that direction there where there were really accurate, credible leads that came through right away as soon as it made the news the first time,” she said.

Finally, on Monday, Jan. 13, two and a half months after the theft, Hale-Ringo was reunited with her beloved Molly. The reunion came just in time for the Eagles playoff run. Hale-Ringo hopes the good news brings good luck to her son and his team.

“We got a win yesterday and a win for me two days in a row,” she said. “Go Birds.”

Police have not yet revealed where in New Jersey Molly was found or if anyone was arrested and charged in connection to her initial theft. NBC10 reached out to Philadelphia police for comment. We have not yet heard back from them.