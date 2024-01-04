When the sun rises on The Farm at Awbury Arboretum in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood, so do dozens of goats. They live under the care of staff of the Philly Goat Project. Karen Krivit, Director of the organization, says the animals help bring communities together and promote wellness.

“The goats are a catalyst to bring people together,” explains Krivit. “And then once you're hooked, you're like, gardening, you're walking, you're learning, you're feeling better, you meet some friends.”

Philly Goat Project puts on events all year long, many of them free to the public. They educate people on taking care of animals, and their grief garden helps people of all ages deal with loss. That mission is what brough Kelly Corrigan to the organization as Director of Therapy and Wellness.

“I came here after I lost somebody really special in my life, and I was really looking for community to not feel alone,” Corrigan said. “To have something to do with my hands, to feel some type of connection. And the people here and the people that we connect with in Philadelphia are just so kind and amazing that this is really the place you want to be.”

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Another way Philly Goat Project makes a difference is through their animal-assisted therapy program. Their qualified staff works with children with special needs, using their interaction with goats to build real-life skills.

“So one of our therapy clients, Vincent, is on the Autism spectrum,” explains Corrigan. “One of his challenges is talking to people. So, we make talking with the goats really fun and engaging, and that helps him be able to talk with other people as he walks by on the farm, and build those communication skills.”

To fund their mission, Philly Goat Project is hosting three Christmas TreeCycling events.

Families can bring their used Christmas tree or donate $20 to interact with goats and take part in other activities. Krivit says the trees will last the goats several months, and sustain them at time with less greenery available otherwise. The trunks are then turned into wood chips to fill the farm’s paddocks.

“It is just a really sweet way to get outside in the winter when it's cold and dark, for a little bit of nature and celebration in the city,” says Krivit.

Christmas TreeCycling events are scheduled from 11 :30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan 6, and from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 14, at the Farm at Awbury at 6336 Ardleigh Street in Germantown, and noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20, at Laurel Hill West Cemetery at 225 Belmont Avenue in Bala Cynwyd.