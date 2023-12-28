Here's where you can recycle your Christmas tree in Philadelphia

If you’re looking to get rid of your live Christmas tree, here’s a look at some places in Philadelphia you can recycle it.

South Philly Green Holiday Tree Recycling

South Philly Green is hosting two holiday tree recycling events. They will be collecting trees, wreaths and other live decorations. The organization asks that you remove all decoarations and lights before dropping off your items. There is a $5 suggested donation for tree drop offs.

📅 Dec. 30 | 📍Guerin Rec. Center at 16th and Wolf Streets | 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

📅 Jan. 6 | 📍Manton Green at 17th and Manton Streets | 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Additionally, South Philly green is offering curbside tree pick-up for a $15 donation. Pickup is only available for zip codes 19145 and 19146. You can register by emailing southphillygren@gmail.com, the deadline is Jan. 5.

For more information click here.

Passyunk Square Civic Association Tree-cycle

Turn your Christmas tree into mulch for local parks with the Passyunk Square Civic Association.

📅 Jan. 6 | 📍13th and Reed St.| 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. | For more information visit passyunksquare.org.

Philly Goat Project Christmas Tree-cycling

How about feeding a goat your Christmas tree? The Philly Goat Project is hosting multiple events were you can turn your tree into a snack for their furry friends. There is a $20 suggested donation per Christmas tree.

📅 Jan. 6 (Rain date Jan. 7) | 📍Awbury Arboretum | 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

📅 Jan. 13 (Rain date Jan. 14) | 📍Awbury Arboretum | 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

📅 Jan. 20 (Rain date Jan. 21) | 📍Laurel Hill West Cemetery | 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information visit phillygoatproject.org.

Curbside pick-up services

Unable to recycle your Christmas yourself? Here are local organzations offering to pick up your tree right outside your door.

Bennett Compost is offering pickup services Dec. 30, Dec. 31, Jan. 6, Jan. 7, Jan. 13, Jan. 14, Jan. 20 and Jan 21. It will cost you $20 per tree. If you would like to register to have your tree picked up click here.

Circle Compost is offering Christmas tree pickups the weekend of Dec. 30, Jan. 6 and the weekend of January 13. The organized asks that you have the tree placed outside by midnight the night before and all the decorations are removed. The maximum height they can take is 14' tall. If you would like to sing up for the recyling service click here.

Other ways you can recycle your Christmas tree?

The Department of Streets Christmas tree recylcing program is taking place Tuesday Jan. 2 through Saturday, Jan. 13. You can drop off your Christmas tree at several locations or to a sanitation convenience center. To see the full list of locations click here.