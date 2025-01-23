Elmwood Park Zoo

Elmwood Park Zoo working to keep animals warm during freezing temperatures

By Deanna Durante

NBC Universal, Inc.

As we wait for this cold snap to end, many are working hard this winter to keep animals at a local zoo warm and safe.

Zookeepers at Elmwood Park Zoo in Norristown, Pennsylvania, shared with NBC10 that they are making sure their residents are entertained while they remain indoors during the chilly season.

Many of the animals are used to the cold weather, but with the incredibly low temperatures, even the most seasoned barn animals need some extra warmth.

The zoo even uses extra blankets, heated mats, and water bowl warmers. The heat is even cranked up for a few of the animals.

"In the wintertime, we have to maintain that warm temperature," said Kara Kulak of the Elmwood Park Zoo. "We typically don't want to get below 65 in here."

For entertainment, the zookeepers are getting creative and even giving some of the big cats an extra spritz.

"There is a men's cologne; it's called obsession, that big cats across the board love," said zookeeper Janine Farmer.

The zoo has begun its annual appeal and said donations coming in now will help keep all the animals warm and entertained.

"We are still open year-round; we still have guests that come through," Kulak added.

When the temperatures break and the animals can return outside, the zoo said visitors -- and the animals -- can expect to have many more activities to enjoy.

This article tagged under:

Elmwood Park ZooPennsylvaniacritter cornerNorristownAnimals and Wildlife
