Non-life-threatening injuries reported after SEPTA bus collides with vehicle

An investigation is underway after a SEPTA bus collided with a vehicle in Philadelphia, leaving several people with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

According to SEPTA officials, the incident happened Friday, April 4, 2025, shortly after 4 p.m. near Roosevelt Boulevard and Sanger Street.

A Route 82 Bus had made contact with a vehicle, and five passengers on the bus and two passengers in the car sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said SEPTA investigators are reviewing the video posted on social media of the incident and surveillance video as part of the investigation.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The operator reported that they accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the break, but a full investigation will be conducted before investigators determine the cause of the incident, officials said.

Officials added that they will also be conducting a full mechanical inspection of the bus as well.