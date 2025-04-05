Philadelphia

Non-life-threatening injuries reported after SEPTA bus collides with vehicle

According to SEPTA officials, the incident happened Friday, April 4, 2025, shortly after 4 p.m. near Roosevelt Boulevard and Sanger Street.

By Cherise Lynch

An investigation is underway after a SEPTA bus collided with a vehicle in Philadelphia, leaving several people with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

According to SEPTA officials, the incident happened Friday, April 4, 2025, shortly after 4 p.m. near Roosevelt Boulevard and Sanger Street.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

A Route 82 Bus had made contact with a vehicle, and five passengers on the bus and two passengers in the car sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said SEPTA investigators are reviewing the video posted on social media of the incident and surveillance video as part of the investigation.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The operator reported that they accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the break, but a full investigation will be conducted before investigators determine the cause of the incident, officials said.

Officials added that they will also be conducting a full mechanical inspection of the bus as well.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaSEPTA
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us