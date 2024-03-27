New Jersey

South Jersey farm offers people a hands-on experience with baby lambs

By Ted Greenberg and Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

Do you love animals? A farm near the Jersey Shore offers a special program called Lamb Camp, where you can have a hands-on experience with furry friends.

The springtime tradition at Misty Meadow Sheep Dairy in Upper Township is now in its fourth year. It allows people of all ages to spend an hour holding and bottle-feeding baby lambs.

The non-profit also creates positive experiences for families who have children with autism or other developmental disabilities.

"It teaches them how to love animals, care for animals," Misty Meadows Employee Siobhan Larkin told NBC10. “I absolutely love it. It is the highlight of our year to see how happy these children are when they hold lambs.”

The camp is held in March and April and is open to all ages, for more information visit mistymeadowsheepdairy.com.

This article tagged under:

New Jerseycritter corner
