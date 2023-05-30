Delaware to Name ‘Rescue Dogs' as Official State Dog

At a ceremony on Tuesday afternoon, governor John Carney of Delaware -- joined by his wife, First Lady Tracey Quillen Carney -- is expected to name the state's official dog.

But, unlike many other states -- Pennsylvania's state dog is a Great Dane and Ohio's is the Labrador Retriever -- Delaware has chosen to name "rescue dogs" as the state's official dog.

Selecting animals who specialize in a certain field as a state dog isn't unheard of -- New York's state dog is 'working dogs' and New Jersey's is 'seeing eye dogs.'

Through legislation that was introduced earlier this year, Carney is expected to make the official designation.

The bill was introduced at the beginning of the year and has already passed through the state house and senate.