Over 100 mistreated cats seized from self-described animal rescue in Pennsylvania

Over 100 cats living in unsanitary conditions were removed from a self-described animal rescue in Pennsylvania Thursday, officials said.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals -- a non-profit organization dedicated to preventing animal cruelty -- said more than 100 cats were found at a residential property belonging to a self-described animal rescue organization in Lackawanna County.

With the help of the Humane Society of Lackawanna County and support from local law enforcement, ASPCA officials said all of the cats were removed from the property after they were found living in unsanitary conditions among their own feces and urine.

Officials said many of the cats appeared to be suffering from untreated medical conditions.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

ASPCA

ASPCA

According to officials, most of the cats were transported safely to the ASPCA's Cruelty Recovery Center in Columbus, Ohio, a center dedicated to treating animals recused from emergency situations.

“The ASPCA is grateful to be in a position where we have the expertise and resources to assist local law enforcement and animal welfare agencies with the rescue of at-risk animals from situations of suspected cruelty,” said Teresa Ladner, senior director of investigations for the ASPCA. “As a result of close collaboration across the ASPCA and our partners, these cats will receive the care they deserve, and we thank the Humane Society of Lackawanna County for pursuing this case.”

ASPCA

The ASPCA is also assisting with operational planning, evidence collection, crime scene processing, and investigative and legal assistance in this case, including conducting veterinary forensic exams on the cats, according to officials.

Animal cruelty charges are pending, officials said.