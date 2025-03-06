Cuteness overload alert!

Meet Coral -- Six Flags Great Adventure's newest giraffe calf.

The Jackson, New Jersey, resort announced the newest edition to its Wild Safari in a March 5, 2025, news release.

It turns out Coral is already nearly 3 months old after being born to Wild Safari resident parents Conan and Mariah on Dec. 15, 2024, Six Flags said.

"Though Coral faced some early challenges (difficulty standing), she has overcome them with the support of the dedicated team at Wild Safari," Six Flags said.

Coral has recently been housed in a giraffe barn -- video released by Six Flags shows Coral sipping from a milk bottle -- ahead of being reintroduced to the herd, a.k.a. tower, in time for opening day on March 29, Six Flags said.

Great Adventure's Wild Safari -- one of the largest outside of Africa -- features more an 1,200 animals, Six Flags said.