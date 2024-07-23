Insects set to invade the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University for annual Bug Fest

Beetles, spiders and crickets, oh my! Celebrate all things insects this summer during Bug Fest at the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University.

From Saturday, Aug. 10 through Sunday, Aug. 11 you will have the chance to be up close and personal with scientist, artists, educators and of course the main attraction - bugs.

Organizers said this year's Bug Fest will feature roach races, live bug displays, hands on education stations and make and take crafts, guided outdoor bug walks and the return of Zack Lemann the Cajun Bug Chef.

Guests will also have the chance to see the screening of “Microcosmos," a documentary that takes a look at the hidden lives of invertebrates.

This year’s festival will also feature food trucks, the Now and Then local artisans’ market, artist Jerrell Adams onsite drawing extraordinary bugs and so much more.

“Bugs are a part of our everyday life and play a major part in our biodiversity, but we don’t always stop to think about the many ways they impact us and our ecosystem,” said Jon Gelhaus, PhD, curator of Entomology at the Academy. “Bug Fest is a time that we put a spotlight on insects, so guests have a chance to learn about and celebrate the creatures that make up 80 percent of the earth’s species and explore the Academy’s world-class Entomology collection.”

To purchase tickets and check out the full schedule for Bug Fest 2024 visit ansp.org/bugfest.