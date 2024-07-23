Delaware shelter offering free flu shots for dogs to combat respiratory disease outbreak

Shelters across the Delaware are continuing to see an uptick in sick dogs and now one organization is looking to help combat it.

The Brandywine Valley SPCA announced Tuesday they will be offering free canine influenza and distemper vaccines in response to the canine respiratory disease outbreak across the state.

The organization said the vaccines will be given at Brandywine Valley SPCA Animal Health Centers in New Castle, Dover, and Georgetown, Delaware.

Back on Friday, July 12, the State of Delaware Department of Agriculture had placed restrictions regarding the movement of shelter and rescue dogs due to a canine respiratory disease outbreak.

Since, multiple dogs in the Delaware community have tested positive for canine influenza. Dogs were showing up to shelters with symptoms of sneezing, coughing and runny noses.

The Brandywine Valley SPCA said they began taking drastic measure to stop the virus last week by vaccinating all dogs in - and who ever enters - for canine influenza.

The free canine influenza vaccines are made possible through local support from longtime supporters of BVSPCA and animal welfare advocates Tatiana and Gerret Copeland through Reggie’s Fund, according to the organization.

“While this action goes above our usual intake protocols, and has meant a significant financial investment in the dogs who come into our care, we felt this was a necessary step to protect them and the community from further spread,” BVSPCA CEO Adam Lamb said in a news release. “We are grateful, now with the support of Tatiana Copeland, to be able to provide even further protection to the pet community with these free vaccines for owned dogs.”

If you are interested in vaccinating your pup, you can register for a appointment at one of the three locations through Friday, August 9 at BVSPCA.org/flu.

Each person can register up to two dogs per appointment, according to the organization.

"Participants will bring their dogs to the Animal Health Center for the free vaccines. They will be scheduled at the time of the first vaccine for the required second booster canine influenza vaccine appointment at the same location," the shelter said in a statement.