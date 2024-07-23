Chester County

Dead puppies found near 9th hole of Chester Co. golf course

Seven dead puppies, believed to be pit bull terriers, were found near the 9th hole of the Ingleside Golf Course on Monday

Police in Chester County are investigating after more than half a dozen dead puppies were found dumped along the ninth hole of a golf course in Caln Township on Monday.

According to police, officials were contacted after seven dead puppies, described as pit bull terriers, were found dumped on the 9th hole, about 130 yards off of the U.S. Route 30 bypass, at the Ingleside Golf Course on Monday.

Law enforcement officials with the Caln Township Police Department said that the puppies, all believed to be between six and eight weeks old and appeared to be from the same litter.

Officials did not say how the dogs died.

The remains of the animals, police believe, were left at the golf course within 12 and 18 hours of being discovered.

Law enforcement officials said that the Brandywine Valley SPCA is assisting with the investigation.

A representative of the BVSPCA told NBC10 that this incident was a "really sad situation."

"This is a really sad situation, but all we can hope is someone may know something. These animals deserved better than to be treated like trash," the representative said.

BVSPCA has an anonymous tip line available for anyone who may know something: https://bvspca.org/need-help/reporting-cruelty

Anyone with information is asked to call Caln Township Police at 610-383-1821 or 610-383-7000.

