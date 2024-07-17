Respiratory illness outbreak appearing in animal shelters in Delaware

Shelters across the Delaware area are discovering a disease rapidly spreading among their dogs.

Back in June 2024, the first few cases popped up at Faithful Friends Animal Society, an animal shelter in New Castle, Delaware. Dogs were showing signs of sneezing, coughing and runny noses. From there, the illness rapidly spread to a majority of their animals, creating an urgent situation that required immediate attention.

The issue began to affect shelters across Delaware, one of three states that does not allow the killing of animals. However, for now, the Department of Agriculture says shelter dogs cannot be moved into or out of the state. This means that southern states that rely on sending their animals to be adopted in Delaware can't send them there, and Delaware shelters can't offer as many walk-in services for animals either.

"Unfortunately, we had to hold on public veterinary care, which is not only a service that supports our mission but that also helps us generate revenue for the shelter as well," said Shannon O'Neill, Director of Public Relations for the Faithful Friends Animal Society.

The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) is requesting the public's cooperation in making all efforts to reunite stray dogs with their owners before contacting the Office of Animal Welfare's Delaware Animal Service for pickup or taking them to the state's connected animal shelter, the Brandywine Valley SPCA.

"Stray dogs are usually found very close to home and by walking the dog around the neighborhood or checking with neighbors, the dog can often be reunited with their owner(s) with no need for impoundment," said OAW Executive Director Christina Motoyoshi. This proactive approach is crucial in limiting the number of impounded dogs and reuniting every lost dog with their owner.

Faithful Friends also seeks foster families to keep their healthy dogs safe. Experts also shared the following safety tips for dog owners.