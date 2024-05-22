Dish It Up Returns This June in Support of Women Against Abuse

Women Against Abuse, Inc., Philadelphia’s leading domestic violence agency, will host its 16th annual culinary philanthropic event, Dish It Up, on Thursday, June 6 from 6-9pm at Vie (600 N Broad Street). Philadelphia’s top women chefs and community leaders will come together for a charitable evening boasting sweet and savory bites from the city’s top restaurants, premium open bar, celebrity judges, DJ, photobooth, VIP hour, and more, in support of domestic violence survivors.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased here.

The annual event, attracting close to 350 community leaders each year, will take over the luxe Vie by Cescape venue located on North Broad Street. This year’s event will be hosted by local TV personality, Aunyea Lachelle, NBC10 Lifestyle and Entertainment reporter. Doors will open at 5pm for a VIP hour including hors d’oeuvres by Winnie’s Manayunk, live entertainment, and more. From 6-9pm, Philadelphia’s top women chefs will compete for best savory and sweet dish of the night, selected by a panel of celebrity judges, including highly accomplished and well-respected culinary powerhouse Chef Jennifer Carroll, Chef Eli Collins, Executive Director of Culinary Nutrition for the 76ers, and Sharon Thompson-Schill, the “Godmother of the Philly dining scene.”

“Dish It Up is a unique opportunity to enjoy delicious food from some of Philly’s top women chefs while raising funds for our life-saving programs,” said Joanna Otero-Cruz, Executive Director and President of Women Against Abuse. “This isn’t your typical gala or awards show. Guests have a blast mingling while they sample the sweet and savory tastings and enjoy cocktails. It’s a really fun, inspiring event for a very important cause.”

The full list of 2024 participating chefs includes:

Cristina Martinez, South Philadelphia Barbacoa and Casa Mexico

Dawn Frazier, Ms. Dawn’s Catering and Cafe

Dominique Davis, Collin’s Family Market

Emily Chellew, Cry Baby Pasta

Jennifer Zavala, Juana Tamale

Justine MacNeil, Fiore

Kate Hughes, High Street Philadelphia

Mariangeli Alicea Saez, Cantina La Martina

Rebecca Foxman, Fox & Son Fancy Corn Dogs

Stephanie Willis, Everybody Eats

Tanesha Trippett, Jacobs Northwest

Tonii Hicks, private chef and James Beard House Fellow

ABOUT WOMEN AGAINST ABUSE

Women Against Abuse, Inc., is one of the largest domestic violence service providers in the country and serves 10,000 people each year through emergency housing, legal services, hotline counseling, education and advocacy. The organization operates Philadelphia’s only domestic violence shelters, as well as one of the nation’s first legal centers for people experiencing intimate partner violence. Visit womenagainstabuse.org for more information.