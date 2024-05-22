Concilio's Hispanic Fiesta 2024!

Concilio is a non-profit organization located in North Philadelphia that has been serving the community since 1962.Concilio’s Hispanic Fiesta has been celebrating Hispanic Culture for over 50 years; it is Philadelphia's largest event of its kind, showcasing the unique music, cuisine, and traditions of 19 Hispanic countries.

We're thrilled to announce the Annual Concilio’s Hispanic Fiesta in partnership with Wawa Welcome America, returning June 22nd and 23rd at the John F. Kennedy Bridge, between 20th and 30th streets off Market Street.

We would like to extend a cordial invitation to the entire community to attend an upcoming event that promises to be a spectacular display of vibrant music and dance performances. You will have the opportunity to witness two legendary artists, Joseph Fonseca, and Huey Dunbar, who will take the stage and mesmerize the audience with their exceptional talent. Joseph Fonseca, an icon of merengue music, is known for his unique style and electrifying performances that have captivated audiences worldwide. Huey Dunbar, on the other hand, is a highly esteemed representative of salsa in Hispanic countries, who has won the hearts of millions with his soulful and powerful voice.

In addition to these renowned artists, we have curated a fantastic show featuring various local artists eager to showcase the richness of Hispanic culture and tradition. The community has the chance to enjoy the performances of talented musicians who will take you on a musical journey through the diverse genres of Hispanic music. The event will also feature captivating performances by group dancers who have been integral to the event for many years, performing traditional dances like salsa, merengue, bachata, and more.

This event is not just about entertainment, it’s also an opportunity to immerse yourself in the diverse and colorful world of Hispanic music and dance while honoring their vibrant contributions and impressions on culture.

Concilio's Hispanic Fiesta 2024 promises to immerse you in Hispanic culture withincredible performances on June 22 and 23.