Citizens Now Accepting Applications for Champions in Action Program

Citizens is now accepting applications from local nonprofit organizations for the Champions in Action program in the category of Youth Summer Workforce Programming. Non-profit organizations or partnerships that provide summer jobs or training for local youth are encouraged to apply.

The Champions in Action award will be presented to an organization whose summer jobs programming enriches the lives of youth by teaching durable skills they will need in the workplace. These efforts should demonstrate how the program helps create a viable workforce that can support current and future business and industry needs. Citizens is looking for organizations that have existing programs with a demonstrated history of success and measurement.

“Developing the workforce of the future is critical and doing so will require a sustained effort around ensuring the region’s workforce is equipped for the challenges and opportunities facing Philadelphia both today and going forward,” said Dan Fitzpatrick, President, Mid-Atlantic Region, Citizens. “We’re very excited that with this round of Champions in Action, we’re shining a light on organizations that support local youth with the tools and resources they need to thrive.”

Organizations applying for the award should include metrics around the achievements of their program individually, or if through collaboration with another partner(s), the lead nonprofit should apply.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Applications can be completed online at www.citizensbank.com/champions and must be submitted by February 24, 2023.

Areas of focus for the Champions in Action program change twice yearly. The award recipients in the category of Youth Summer Workforce Programming will be announced in June 2023. The selected Champion in Action will receive:

A $35,000 contribution in unrestricted funds from Citizens.

Volunteer support from Citizens colleagues.

Public relations and promotional support.

To be eligible for consideration, an organization must:

Be a Philadelphia-based nonprofit organization that addresses the designated topic area.

Provide verification of tax-exempt status under section 501(c)3 of the Internal Revenue Code.

Have a total operating budget between $2 million and $5 million.

The Champions in Action program has awarded more than $10 million in contributions and promotional support to more than 370 nonprofits across the bank’s footprint. In Greater Philadelphia alone, 54 nonprofits have been honored, receiving more than $1.5 million in funding.