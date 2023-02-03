Celebrate Black History Month at the 31st annual African American Children's Book Fair on Saturday, February 11th

The 31st annual African American Children’s Book Fair will be held in person on Saturday, February 11th, from 1PM to 4PM at the Pennsylvania Convention Center at 12th & Arch Streets. Free admission will be offered at this event. NBC10 and Telemundo62 is proud to return as a sponsor for the 2023 event.

Hosted by the African American Children’s Book Project (AACBP), a non-profit organization created in 1992, the event promotes the preservation of children’s literature written by or about African Americans. The book fair is one of the oldest and largest single-day events for African American children’s books in the country. The AACBP collaborates with authors, illustrators, publishers, booksellers, educators, librarians, consumers, and corporate entities committed to promoting literacy. AACBP recognizes that early access to books plays an important role in building lifelong readers.

“These are the best books of the year. These are the books that show up on bestsellers list, in schools and libraries around the country,” said Vanesse Lloyd-Sgambati, Founder of the African American Children’s Book Project. “Kids in the region will get a chance to meet the stars of the children’s book world all in one place.”

The free event will feature award-winning authors and illustrators will read and autograph their books. A bookstore with a wide selection of African American books for children, preschool to young adults will be available for purchase. Promotional giveaways, prizes and games highlight the afternoon will be a part of an afternoon to celebrate reading.

For more information call (215) 878-BOOK or visit www.theafricanamericanchildrensbookproject.org