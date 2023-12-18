Bundle-Up Philly Winter Clothing Drive

Now through March 21, 2024, give the gift of warmth by donating to the NBC10, Telemundo62, and NBC Sports Philadelphia "Bundle Up Winter Clothing Drive."

As the winter season approaches, there is a strong need to help vulnerable community members stay warm during these cold months. As part of this annual community initiative, we invite you to donate new or gently used coats to Cradles to Crayons at any of the locations listed below.

Items most needed for children sizes 0-18/20:

Winter coats, hats and gloves

Warm clothing (long pants, long-sleeved shirts, sweaters, hoodies)

Boots and Shoes

NEW socks

NEW underwear

HOW TO HELP

Shop the Amazon Wish List:

Purchase items from the custom Amazon Wish List! Items will be shipped directly to the Cradles to Crayons Giving Factory. Click HERE.

Make a monetary donation to Cradles to Crayons Philadelphia:

Every $33.00 will provide one child with the winter essentials they need to thrive! Click here to make a donation.

Drop off donations at any of the following locations:

Cradles to Crayons works with 278 human service organizations located throughout Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Philadelphia, and Camden counties. These partner organizations include homeless shelters, social service agencies, schools, health centers, hospitals, etc., and they can distribute the exact coats and items based on age, gender and sizes needed.

NBC10, Telemundo62, and NBC Sports Philadelphia are proud to partner with Cradles to Crayons and Xfinity along with our sister stations in Boston and Chicago. With the help of one another, we can "Bundle-Up Philly" to help thousands of local families stay safe, warm, and comfortable this winter season!

Follow the effort on social media using #BundleUpNBC #GearUpforWinter #C2CPhilly.