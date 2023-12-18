Bundle-Up Philly Winter Clothing Drive

Now through March 21, 2024, give the gift of warmth by donating to the NBC10, Telemundo62, and NBC Sports Philadelphia "Bundle Up Winter Clothing Drive."
As the winter season approaches, there is a strong need to help vulnerable community members stay warm during these cold months. As part of this annual community initiative, we invite you to donate new or gently used coats to Cradles to Crayons at any of the locations listed below.
Items most needed for children sizes 0-18/20:
- Winter coats, hats and gloves
- Warm clothing (long pants, long-sleeved shirts, sweaters, hoodies)
- Boots and Shoes
- NEW socks
- NEW underwear
HOW TO HELP
Shop the Amazon Wish List:
- Purchase items from the custom Amazon Wish List! Items will be shipped directly to the Cradles to Crayons Giving Factory. Click HERE.
Make a monetary donation to Cradles to Crayons Philadelphia:
- Every $33.00 will provide one child with the winter essentials they need to thrive! Click here to make a donation.
Drop off donations at any of the following locations:
- The Cradles to Crayons Giving Factory -4700 Wissahickon Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19144
- PA Xfinity Stores
- Exton - 106 Bartlett Ave, Exton, PA 19341
- Havertown - 116 West Township Line Rd., Havertown, PA 19083
- King of Prussia - 130 Town Square Place, King of Prussia, PA 19406
- Langhorne - 502 N. Oxford Valley Rd., Langhorne, PA 19047
- North Wales - 782 Bethlehem Pike, North Wales, PA 19454
- Belmont Village - 4504B City Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19131
- Center City - 1429 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
- Northeast Phila - 4640 Roosevelt Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19124
- Northeast Phila - 9171 Roosevelt Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19114
- Pottstown - 310 Upland Square Drive, Pottstown, PA 19464
- Dresher – 2027 Welsh Road, Dresher, PA 19025
- Quakertown - 235 N. West End Blvd., Quakertown, PA 18951
- NJ Xfinity Stores
- Cherry Hill - 941 Haddonfield Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
- Deptford - 1750 Deptford Center Road, Deptford, NJ 08096
- Lawrenceville - 3371 US-1, Mercer Mall, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648
- Mt. Laurel - 42 Centerton Rd, #H-1, Mt. Laurel, NJ 08054
- Turnersville - 3841 Route 42, Turnersville, NJ 08012
- Burlington - 1817 Mount Holly Road, Burlington Township, NJ 08016
- East Brunswick - 645 Route 18, East Brunswick, NJ 08816
- Hillsborough - 315 US-206, Hillsborough, NJ 08844
- Jersey City - 30 Mall Drive West, Jersey City, NJ 07310
- Manahawkin - 451 Martin Truex Jr. Blvd., Manahawkin, NJ 08050
- Marlton - 101 S. Route 73, Marlton, NJ 08053
- Mays Landing - 500 Consumer Square, Mays Landing, NJ 08330
- Millville - 2160 N. 2nd Street, Millville, NJ 08332
- Port Murray - 155 Port Murray Road, Port Murray, NJ 07865
- Rio Grande - 1500 Route 47, Rio Grande, NJ 08242
- Toms River - 1256 Hooper Avenue, Toms River, NJ 08753
- Union - 2345 US Highway 22, Center Island, Union, NJ 07083
- West Long Branch - 310 State Route 36, West Long Branch, NJ 07764
- West Orange - 495 Prospect Ave., West Orange, NJ 07052
- Woodbridge - 899 St. George Ave., Woodbridge, NJ 07095
- DE Xfinity Stores
- Newark - 132 Christiana Mall, Newark, DE 19702
- Wilmington - 5601 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE 19803
Cradles to Crayons works with 278 human service organizations located throughout Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Philadelphia, and Camden counties. These partner organizations include homeless shelters, social service agencies, schools, health centers, hospitals, etc., and they can distribute the exact coats and items based on age, gender and sizes needed.
NBC10, Telemundo62, and NBC Sports Philadelphia are proud to partner with Cradles to Crayons and Xfinity along with our sister stations in Boston and Chicago. With the help of one another, we can "Bundle-Up Philly" to help thousands of local families stay safe, warm, and comfortable this winter season!
Follow the effort on social media using #BundleUpNBC #GearUpforWinter #C2CPhilly.