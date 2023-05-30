TONIGHT on NBC10: Celebrating the Impact of the AAPI Community

NBC10 is celebrating the impact of the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community by exploring roots, cuisine, business and stories of those cultivating opportunities across our area.

Watch our AAPI Amplified special TONIGHT at 7:30 p.m. on NBC10, Roku and in the video embedded above. Also, watch our AAPI videos embedded below:

NBC10 is celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. As part of our special airing next week, NBC10's Randy Gyllenhaal gives us a sneak peek of a family-owned restaurant coming to Philly's Brewerytown neighborhood that will serve up Filipino food with a twist.

NBC10's Randy Gyllenhaal visits a celebration of 50 years of Korean culture in Philadelphia and a Korean business shopping center, featuring an H Mart, to look at how the community is ready to welcome everyone as it looks toward the future.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

May is Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month and the events are in full swing. NBC10's Karen Hua has the highlights from an AAPI Heritage Month festival in New Jersey.