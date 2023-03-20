What to Know If you haven't started training yet, there's still time to get in shape for the 10-mile Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run on April 30, 2023.

It's not too late to sign up to participate in the run virtually or sign your kiddos up for the Shriners Children's Run.

If you make training fun and focus on gradually increasing your mileage, you will be at the finish line in no time.

The Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run is less than six weeks away, but don't panic if you haven't started training yet for the 10-mile dash down Philadelphia's Broad Street.

Local running coaches say it's not too late to get in shape for race on April 30, 2023, as long as you follow these six tips.

Léelo en español aquí

How do I get ready for race day? 👟

1. Start today.

Although there's not a lot of time left, there's no need to panic, running coach and strength and conditioning specialist Jasmin Lepir said Monday. There's enough time to get ready -- so long as you use it wisely.

Kasey Manwaring-Loos, owner, instructor and running coach at GoalsFit in Manayunk, suggests you start now by mapping out a training plan for the next five weeks.

2. Don't overdo it.

Ali Jackson, the founder and owner of Never Give Up Training, shared some tips for how you can focus on staying healthy and strong through the mileage without pushing yourself too hard.

She suggested starting with seven minutes of a strong pace, followed by three minutes of a walking pace. Lepir agreed, noting that there's no rule stopping anyone from walking during the race.

Increasing your mileage gradually is key to being healthy and prepared on race day, Manwaring-Loos added. With just over five weeks left, try increasing your long run by a mile or a mile and a half each week, Lepir said.

And don't forget to give yourself rest days!

3. Focus on nutrition.

Jackson suggested eating foods like oatmeal and toast with peanut butter (or a nut-free substitute) to fuel your runs. She also emphasized the importance of a BCAA supplement, glutamine and lots of protein.

4. Make training fun.

"Training is the best part. The Broad Street Run is just the icing on the cake," Manwaring-Loos said.

She suggested making running plans with friends or a local running group to make training fun and help you get out the door. Spice up your routine by trying new routes and locations.

5. Don't forget about strength training.

Jackson suggested strength and core training two to three times a week to prevent injury and make you stronger across the finish line.

6. Make sure you have the right gear.

With limited time to train, it's extra important that hurt feet or blisters don't hold you back. Lepir said it's important to make sure you have good shoes and socks to make training fun and less painful.

Is there still time to register?

This year's race is taking place virtually and in person. If you're not one of the more than 36,000 people who signed up to run the in-person race, you can still register to run virtually between Sunday, April 30 and Monday, May 15. Registration ends on March 28 at 11:59 p.m and costs $65.

You can also still sign your kiddos up for the Shriners Children's Run, which is set for April 30. Registration is open through April 15 at 11:59 p.m. and costs just $5 per kid.

Would you rather just watch?

NBC10 and T62 will broadcast the 10-mile race live on April 30 and have plenty of stories about the race and the racers in the days ahead.