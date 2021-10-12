The 35th Annual AIDS Walk Philly 5K Returns on Sunday, October 17, 2021

The 35th Annual AIDS Walk Philly 5K, which raises awareness and funds for HIV/AIDS in the Greater Philadelphia region, will take place Sunday, October 17, 2021. The money raised at this year’s AIDS Walk, will contribute towards the From All Walks of Life Fund to provide emergency funding for individuals living with HIV. With over 27,000 people diagnosed with HIV in the region, the need to help vulnerable individuals is critical. Philadelphians can make a positive impact directly in their community by participating in the AIDS Walk Philly 5K, raising public awareness, and contributing funds towards those living with HIV/AIDS.

“What if you had HIV and needed a place to turn? What if a paid electric bill or help with a new apartment could make a world of difference?” asked AIDS Fund Executive Director Robb Reichard. “AIDS Fund continues its role in the community to highlight the importance of HIV and looks forward to a meaningful day where lots of money will be raised and given to those in need.”

This year’s walk will be hosted on Martin Luther King Drive, where registration and Reading of Names begins at 7 a.m. In succession, the opening ceremony will take place at the Philadelphia Museum of Art steps at 8 a.m. and feature an aerobic warm up for all participants. The AIDS Walk Philly 5K officially starts at 8:30 a.m. and concludes at 10:30 a.m. with the closing ceremony. Participants can expect a mixture of entertainment, emcees, and guest speakers at the ceremony. Philadelphia’s blues act, Dukes of Destiny, will greet walkers as they arrive at the Art Museum Steps. In addition, featured emcees and guest speakers include the following:

Miguel Martinez-Valle of NBC10 and Telemundo62

Cherri Gregg of WHYY

Pierre Robert of WMMR

Reverend Dawn Duppins

The 35th annual event will display The AIDS Memorial Quilt, the premiere symbol of the AIDS pandemic. In partnership with the National AIDS Memorial, the 25 blocks on display serve as a living memorial to those who lost their life to AIDS. The AIDS Memorial Quilt is considered the largest community arts project in history, including nearly 50,000 panels in memory of more than 105,000 individuals.

Individuals can participate in this year’s AIDS Walk Philly in three various ways:

5K Walker (encouraged to raise a minimum of $50)

Virtual Walker (encouraged to raise a minimum of $50)

Volunteer (click here for more information about volunteer opportunities)

To donate, register, and get additional information, go to www.aidswalkphilly.org or call 215-731-WALK. Click here to access the promo for the 35th annual AIDS Walk Philly.