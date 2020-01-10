Applications Now Open for $225K in Grants through Project Innovation

NBC10 Philadelphia/WCAU and Telemundo62/WWSI and the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation announced the return of their Project Innovation grant challenge in the Greater Philadelphia region for a third consecutive year. Applications opened on Friday, January 10, 2020. Local non-profit organizations that are helping to move communities forward by fostering the next generation of storytellers, are encouraging a culture of inclusion for underrepresented communities, providing youth with the tools they need to succeed across multiple disciplines, and are nurturing a culture of volunteerism and engagement in communities, are encouraged to submit a Project Innovation grant application to nbcuprojectinnovation.com beginning January 10. Grant applications close on February 14, 2020. The stations and the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation will together award a total of $225,000 to a maximum of eight local community organizations in Greater Philadelphia, in May 2020.

To learn more about the program, join an informational webinar on January 22 at 1 PM ET by clicking here. Access program rules and eligibility at nbcuprojectinnovation.com. To access information in Spanish, including the grant application and the program’s rules and eligibility requirements visit nbcuproyectoinnovacion.com.

“The Project Innovation grant is more than just funding– it’s an opportunity for non-profits to help communities by thinking outside the box with innovative programming,” said Ric Harris, President and General Manager of NBC10 and Telemundo62. “We are excited to partner with the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation to provide local organizations much-needed funding to help make a greater impact throughout the Greater Philadelphia region.”

Presented in 11 markets including Philadelphia, in 2020, NBC10 and Telemundo62 will select and present grant awards to eligible non-profit organizations that are located in and operate from the local market, have an annual operating budget of more than $100,000 (defined by the organizations most recent 990-N IRS filing), and whose programs are helping to resolve everyday community issues in any of the following four grant categories:

• Next Generation Storytellers: Programs that promote access and develop pathways for emerging talent, diverse voices, and underrepresented youth to explore careers in news, entertainment, sports and the arts.

• Culture of Inclusion: Programs that encourage equitable access, opportunities, and resources for traditionally underrepresented communities.

• Youth Education: K-12 in-school and out-of-school programs that equip youth with the tools they need to succeed, including STEM/ STEAM education.

• Community Engagement: Programs that enable individuals to engage and volunteer in their communities

Project Innovation 2020 grants are available in the following markets that are serviced by a NBC/Telemundo owned station: New York (WNBC, WNJU), Southern California (KNBC, KVEA), Chicago (WMAQ, WSNS), Philadelphia (WCAU, WWSI), Dallas-Fort Worth (KXAS, KXTX), Boston (WBTS, WNEU, necn), Hartford, CT (WVIT, WRDM), Washington, D.C. (WRC-TV, WZDC), Miami-Fort Lauderdale (WTVJ, WSCV), San Francisco Bay Area (KNTV, KSTS), and San Diego (KNSD, KUAN).

For more information about NBC10 and Telemundo62’s Project Innovation grant challenge program, including a list of past winners from the local area, visit NBC10.com. Follow on social at @NBCUFoundation and #ProjectInnovation.

